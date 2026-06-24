Students must have their login information, including their unique registration number and roll number, handy to obtain the results quickly as the links become available. The CA Intermediate May 2026 exams were administered by the ICAI from May 5 to May 15, 2026.

· Download and save the scorecard for later reference.

· Your result will display on the screen.

· Fill in your registration number and roll number.

· Press on the CA Intermediate May 2026 result link.

· Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.

To pass the ICAI CA Intermediate test, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent total aggregate in a group. The candidate receives "Pass with Distinction" if they receive at least 70 per cent marks in a single attempt.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: What to do after the result?

Students who pass the CA Intermediate exam will move on in their pursuit of chartered accountancy after the results are announced.

Candidates can also review ICAI's standards for verification and other results-related procedures if they are unsatisfied with their grades.

ICAI is expected to open the CA Inter May 2026 marks verification window on June 25, 2026, i.e., the day after the result announcement.

CA Inter May 2026 Result: Marks verification process

· Log on to the ICAI e-services website

· Fill in the user ID, password and captcha code