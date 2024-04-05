NCERT 'revises' Class XII textbook's paras on Babri Masjid, Ayodhya dispute

The National Council of Educational Research and Training ( NCERT ) has “revised” its Class XII political science textbook, saying the change reflects the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The NCERT said that there was a need to align the syllabus with recent political developments and sensitive issues. References to the Ayodhya temple, Babri Masjid demolition and the politics of Hindutva have been “revised” in the textbooks.

The Hindustan Times (HT) reported that a chapter named “What is the legacy of Ram Janambhoomi movement and the Ayodhya demolition for the nature of political mobilisation?” has been changed to “What is the legacy of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement?”

"Content is updated as per the latest developments in politics. Text on Ayodhya issue has been thoroughly revised because of the latest changes brought by the Supreme Court’s constitutional Bench verdict and its widespread welcoming reception," said the NCERT on its website.

One paragraph in the political science textbook earlier read: “Fourth, a number of events culminated in the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya (known as Babri Masjid) in December 1992. This event symbolised and triggered various changes in the politics of the country and intensified debates about the nature of Indian nationalism and secularism. These developments are associated with the rise of the BJP and the politics of "Hindutva".”

It has been changed to: “Fourth, the centuries-old legal and political dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya started influencing the politics of India which gave birth to various political changes. The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple movement, becoming the central issue, transformed the direction of the discourse on secularism and democracy. These changes culminated in the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya following the decision of the constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court (which was announced on November 9, 2019).”

According to HT, a new syllabus for Class 12 will come into effect from the academic session 2024-25.

The NCERT also revised references to the 2002 Gujarat riots and Muslims in the political science textbook. “According to the 2011 census, Muslims are 14.2 per cent of India’s population and are considered to be a marginalised community in India today because in comparison to other communities, they have, over the years, been deprived of the benefits of socio-economic development,” a previous paragraph read.

The revised paragraph reads: “According to the 2011 census, Muslims are 14.2 per cent of India’s population and are considered to be a marginalised community because of their having comparatively lower status of socioeconomic development.”