NCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 150 Assistant Foreman posts at nclcil.in

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has notified an important work opportunity for those with a 10th pass and ITI or diploma in a crucial trade. The employment is for Assistant Foreman (Grade C) posts in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, and Sonbhadra district, U.P. According to the notification that was issued, eligible candidates who are interested in applying online can do so by going to the official NCL website at nclcil.in.

The online application method will be open from January 15 to February 5. The NCL Recruitment 2024 intends to fill about 150 positions. The candidates interested in applying for the posts have been asked to examine the given information carefully.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NCL recruitment 2024: How to apply online? Step 1: Visit the official portal of NCL at nclcil.in Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Careers section Step 3: Search for the Assistant Foreman registration link Step 4: Press the link will open the application form Step 5: Enter the NCL Assistant Foreman application form with every details Step 6: Submit the application fee Step 7: Upload the needed documents having photos and sign Step 8: Submit the NCL Assistant Foreman form Step 9: Download and take a printout of form for later.



Also read: NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip; Know more 9: Download and take a printout of form for later.

NCL recruitment 2024: Fee structure Applicants must take note that the registration cycle is not complete without application fee. Candidates from the SC, ST, PwBD, and Departmental categories do not have to pay an application fee. Applicants who qualify the written test will be called for document verification followed by a medical test. The shortlisted applicants will get a monthly pay of Rs 47,330 (Grade C). The candidates have been requested to continue visiting the official portal of NCL for latest updates. The candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) /OBC- Non Creamy Layer / EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 1180 (inc. of GST) while SC/ ST/ ESM / PwBD/ Departmental applicants are excluded from fee payment.

NCL recruitment 2024: Age limit Age limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than the upper age limit, which is 30 years old on February 5, 2024. Upper age limit relaxation is there. NCL recruitment: Educational qualification For Assistant Foreman (E&T) – A high school diploma or equivalent from a recognized board of education is required; AND Electronics Engineering diploma or equivalent (minimum three-year course) from any government-recognized institution. For Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) - Matriculate or equivalent tests passed from any well known Board of exam. Diploma or significant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 year course) in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognised by the Government.

For Assistant Foreman (Electrical) - Matriculate or equivalent exams passed from any recognised Board of exam. An Electrical Engineering diploma or equivalent higher qualification (minimum three-year course) from a government-recognized institution.