Home / India News / 86.8% children in 14-18 bracket in India enrolled in educational institutes

86.8% children in 14-18 bracket in India enrolled in educational institutes

While the report noted small gender gaps in enrolment, it flagged notable differences between age groups

"Older youth are more likely to be not enrolled. The percentage of youth not enrolled is 3.9 per cent for 14-year-old youth and 32.6 per cent for 18-year-olds," the report said | File image | Photo: ANI twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

More than 86.8 per cent youngsters in the 14-18 years age bracket in the country are enrolled in educational institutions, while more than half of them opt for the humanities stream, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released on Wednesday.

While the report noted small gender gaps in enrolment, it flagged notable differences between age groups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Older youth are more likely to be not enrolled. The percentage of youth not enrolled is 3.9 per cent for 14-year-old youth and 32.6 per cent for 18-year-olds," the report said.

Last year's report showed that the enrolment levels of children in the age bracket of six to 14 years had gone up from 96.6 per cent in 2010 to 96.7 per cent in 2014 and from 97.2 per cent in 2018 to 98.4 per cent in 2022.

The report said more than 55 per cent students of Classes 11-12 opt for humanities, followed by science and commerce.

It also pointed out that females are less likely to be enrolled in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) streams than males.

Only 5.6 per cent youngsters in the country are currently undergoing vocational training or have been enrolled in other related courses, the report said.

It also noted that 25 per cent youngsters in the age group of 14-18 years cannot read a Class-2 level text fluently in their regional languages.

The report asserted that the fear that several older students dropped out of school during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a loss of livelihood was unfounded.

Also Read

Happy Children's Day 2023: Here are the 10 best wishes, messages, quotes

World Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, wishes

SPARC completes enrollment in PROSEEK Global Phase 2 study of Parkinson's

Sellers seek FDI in inventory models of e-commerce for export purposes

13 states, UTs among 'achievers' in logistics performance index: DPIIT

Ram temple: Sikhs in Ayodhya to hold Akhand Path ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Rs 800-cr heritage corridor project inaugurated around Jagannath temple

PM Modi dedicates Rs 4,000 crore worth of projects to nation in Kochi

CBI files chargesheet against 5 in Manipur arms-looting case in 2023

India sees single-day rise of 269 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :childrenteenagerEducational institutes

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story