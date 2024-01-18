Sensex (    %)
                        
NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip; Know more

NTA has released the city intimation slip of the JEE Mains 2024 examination. Candidates can download it from the official website. Check the complete details here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the JEE Mains 2024 Paper I exam. Candidates waiting for the slip can check the advance intimation for allotment of examination city for B.E/B.Tech on the official website of JEE, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can check their intimation ship with their login credentials like application number and date of birth.
The NTA will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 session 1 at different centres located in different cities across the country and 22 cities outside India on January 24 (2nd Shift) for B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) and January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2024, for B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1).

The paper will take place in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download the advance city intimation slip?

Here are the steps to download the advance city intimation slip:
  1. The first step is to visit the official website, i.e. jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  2. Check for the link to the JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip which is available on the home page.
  3. Thereafter, a new page will open to enter your login credentials.
  4. Once you submit all the details, your advance city intimation slip will be displayed.
  5. Check the slip and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the advance city intimation slip for further need.

JEE Mains admit card

The admit card of JEE Mains will be released soon on its official website.

Helpline number for JEE Main Exam

If you need help with downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main), the candidate can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

No re-evaluation/re-checking for JEE Mains

NTA has cleared that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. Therefore, no correspondence will be entertained by the agency.

Topics : JEE Mains National Testing Agency Entrance Exams

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

