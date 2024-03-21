NEET PG 2024: Revised date for NEET PG exam makes students unhappy

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the date of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) of NEET PG 2024. The new examination date is June 23, 2024.

The decision to revise the examination date was taken in a meeting that was held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, and National Medical Commission with the Medical Counselling Committee.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on July 4, 2024. But now the examination is preponed and it will now take place on June 23, 2024. As per the revised schedule, the postgraduate entrance examination result will be declared on July 15, 2024, and the counselling will begin on August 5 and be completed on October 15, 2024.

The new academic session begins on September 16 and the last date to join is October 21, 2024.

The NMC also decided the cut-off date for the internship completion and becoming eligible for NEET PG 2024 is August 15, 2024.

Student reaction

Students are not happy with the revised date and they are expressing their dissent over social media.

One of the candidates took X to express his dissatisfaction, “Preponing the exam is worse than postponing it ! Policy makers might not care about it, but it impacts the futures of thousands of doctors ! #NEETPG.”

While another user wrote, “This is insane, what kind of body is it, this body is made for students but looks like this is quite opposite.Due to their indecisiveness students are suffering, and this is happening in there each and every decision, neet pg , dental , next , FMG . I highly doubt the expertise.”





ALSO READ: NEET MDS 2024: NBEMS to release admit card nationwide today at nbe.edu.in Not only students, but All India Students’ Dental Association is also confused with this decision and said that they are puzzled with frequent changes. The wrote, "The #NMC initially scheduled the #NEETPG2024 exam in July to accommodate more students, a decision we endorsed. This brought relief to students. However, the sudden rescheduling to June caused distress among students leaving us puzzled about reasons behind these frequent changes.”

Revised schedule for NEET PG 2024

Revised exam date: June 23, 2024

Result declaration: By July 15, 2024

Counselling Date: Aug 5, 2024 to Oct 15, 2024

Start of academic session: September 16, 2024

Last date of joining: October 21, 2024

NEET PG-2024: Exam pattern

There are 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question will have 4 options in the English language. Candidates must choose the correct answer and are provided 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination.

For each incorrect answer, there will be a 25 per cent negative marking and no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.