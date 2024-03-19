UPSC reschedules civil services preliminary exam to June 16 due to LS polls

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Tuesday, announced the rescheduling of the civil services preliminary examination from May 26 to June 16. This decision was taken in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to the Commission.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Polling to be held in 7 phases, result on June 4 The civil services exam conducted annually by the UPSC is instrumental in selecting candidates for prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.





EXAMINATION NOTICE No. 05/2024 CSP



Re-scheduling of CS(P)-IFoS(P) Examination, 2024



The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19. The final count of votes will take place on June 4. This rescheduling ensures that candidates have adequate time to prepare amidst the backdrop of the electoral process. "Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024," UPSC said in a notice.The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19. The final count of votes will take place on June 4. This rescheduling ensures that candidates have adequate time to prepare amidst the backdrop of the electoral process.



Earlier during the day, the state government of Manipur told the Delhi High Court that due to the current tension in the state, it is not possible to hold the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. A letter written by the Manipur Chief Secretary was handed over to the High Court stating that given the volatile situation in the state, it would not be appropriate to provide centres in the state. It added that students from Manipur who are taking the examination may be considered for allotment at the nearest centres outside the State, as was done last year.



