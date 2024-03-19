UPSC reschedules civil services preliminary exam to June 16 due to LS polls

EXAMINATION NOTICE No. 05/2024 CSP— Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) (@upsc_official) March 19, 2024
Re-scheduling of CS(P)-IFoS(P) Examination, 2024
Details : https://t.co/fgXX8mm5ot#UPSC@PIB_India
Earlier during the day, the state government of Manipur told the Delhi High Court that due to the current tension in the state, it is not possible to hold the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. A letter written by the Manipur Chief Secretary was handed over to the High Court stating that given the volatile situation in the state, it would not be appropriate to provide centres in the state. It added that students from Manipur who are taking the examination may be considered for allotment at the nearest centres outside the State, as was done last year.