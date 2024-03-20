Home / Education / News / 40% campus hires in 2023 were women; IT attracts highest participation

40% campus hires in 2023 were women; IT attracts highest participation

HirePro report reveals 5% surge in female participation in campus hiring, with south India leading the trend

Representative image by Freepik
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
In 2023, 40 per cent of the newly hired candidates were women, marking a five per cent surge from the previous year's figures, according to a report released by HirePro, an AI-powered recruitment automation firm. Titled "State of Female Participation in Campus Hiring in India," the HirePro report provides insights into gender diversity trends in the hiring landscape, as well as the increasing representation of women in campus hiring across India.

The report encompasses a sample size of 550,000 BTech candidates from all regions of the country for the financial year 2022-23. Notably, the findings indicate a significant rise in female participation, with women constituting one-third of all candidates engaged in campus hiring processes.

According to the report, the proportion of women taking part in campus hiring exams stands at 34 per cent, with IT attracting the highest share of female candidates. Other industries with a significant share of female candidates in campus hiring included banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), along with research and development (R&D).

A regional breakdown of female participation across five zones — Central, East, North, South, and West — showed South India leading the pack with the highest share of female participation at 39 per cent, followed by West India at 34 per cent. Central India, North India, and East India recorded participation rates of 28 per cent, 27 per cent, and 24 per cent, respectively.

Commenting on the findings, HirePro's Chief Operating Officer, S Pasupathi, remarked that the data underscores India's strides towards fostering gender equality in the workforce. The report serves as a tangible testament to the collective efforts aimed at enhancing gender diversity and inclusivity in campus hiring practices.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

