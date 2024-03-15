Sensex (    %)
                             
NEET MDS 2024: NBEMS to release admit card nationwide today at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the NEET MDS 2024 admit card today, March 15, Friday. Applicants can download their hall ticket on its official site

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

The NEET MDS 2024 admit cards are expected to be announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, March 15. The official site i.e. nbe.edu.in will permit qualified applicants to download their hall tickets by entering important information like their name, registration ID, and different details. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 is scheduled to happen on March 18. 
The NEET MDS 2024 will be conducted through a computer-based exam at various exam venues across India. The NEET MDS is separated into two sections: Section A contains 100 questions and Part B contains 140 questions. Students applying to various dental or MDS programs should accept the exam, which is a qualification and ranking-based admission exam. The NEET MDS 2024 results will be published by April 18.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NEET MDS 2024: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Choose the link to the NEET MDS 2024 admit card.
Step 3: Finish the login fields and click the submit button.
Step 4: Review and download your admit card.
Step 5: Save a copy of the NEET MDS 2023 admit card for later. 

NEET MDS 2024: Fee 

Compared with last year, the NEET MDS test charges decreased for each category this year. The exam fee for general and OBC applicants was Rs 3500 while applicants from the PwD, SC, and ST categories were expected to pay Rs. 2500.

NEET MDS: Overview 

NEET MDS is a test required for admission to various MDS courses under the Dentists Act of 1948. On March 11, NBEMS wrapped up the registration cycle for the NEET MDS 2024. Around 6,200 seats of NEET MDS lie under the 50% All India Standard (AIQ) and 50 percent state quota categories. 
Applicants having a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from any institution that was provisionally or permanently registered with the State Dental Council were qualified to apply for the test. Moreover, a one-year rotational rotational internship at a dentistry college that has been supported and recognised is needed.

NEET medical test Medical seats education

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

