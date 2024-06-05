NEET UG 2024 result is out, 67 students secured AIR 1, here's how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 on June 4, 2024. Over 67 aspirants received the perfect score for the first time ever getting an AIR 1. In a record-breaking performance, over 67 aspirants have received the perfect score for the first time, getting an AIR 1.



Uttar Pradesh had the most qualifying applicants with 1,65,047 students, followed by 1,42,665 applicants in Maharashtra and 1,21,240 students in Rajasthan.



The NTA shared the data that reveals a total of 9,96,393 male candidates, 13,31,321 female candidates and 17 transgender candidates appeared for the exam. The overall attendance has been recorded at 96.94 per cent, the attendance of male candidates was 96.92 per cent, 96.96 per cent for female candidates and 94.44 per cent for transgender candidates.



This year, there are one lakh places available for all the candidates in different medical colleges. In the examination program, 23 lakh individuals take part which shows that 23 candidates will compete for each seat.

