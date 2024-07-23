Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / No NEET-UG retest, SC says no evidence to suggest systemic breach

No NEET-UG retest, SC says no evidence to suggest systemic breach

The court also said ordering the cancellation of NEET UG 2024 is unjustified

SC, Supreme Court
New Delhi: A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 12, 2024. SC on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. (Photo: PTI)
Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said there is no data to suggest a "systemic breach" or that the "sanctity" of the examination had been affected, so there will be no retest of NEET-UG.

"We are of the considered view that ordering the cancellation of the entire NEET UG 2024 exam is neither justified on application of settled principles propounded by the decisions of this court nor on the basis of material on record," the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The court also said ordering the cancellation of NEET UG 2024 is unjustified.

The bench explained that while it is not disputed that question paper leaks or breaches happened in Patna and Hazaribagh, there is no material yet to show a systemic breach affecting the sanctity of NEET.

"At the present stage, there is an absence of material on the record sufficient to lead to the conclusion that the result of the examination stands vitiated or that there is a systemic breach of the sanctity of the examination," the court said.

More From This Section

NCPCR summons Netflix over sexually explicit content available to minors

Mass looting of liquor in Agra as 30 boxes fall off truck, video goes viral

Arunachal Pradesh among top four states in substance abuse: Minister

Kamala Harris' village in Tamil Nadu prays for her success in US 2024 race

National Broadcasting Day 2024: History, significance, and future in India


The court said it realised that directing a fresh NEET-UG for the present year would result in serious consequences for over 24 lakh students who appeared in this exam.

The court, however, has accepted IIT Delhi committee's reply on the correct answer to a controversial question. Between options 2 and 4, option 4 is accepted as the correct answer. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been directed to re-tally the NEET UG results on this basis.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: NTA to announce final results for NEET-UG within two days, says education minister

Supreme Court rejects NEET-UG retest, finds no evidence of systemic breach

NEET-UG physics question: Experts say there is only one correct answer

NEET UG 2024: Court grants anticipatory bail to accused aspirant's father

NEET-UG: SC asks IIT Delhi to set up expert team for physics question

Topics :NEET UGSupreme CourtEntrance Exams

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story