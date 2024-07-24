Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / BJP asks if Rahul Gandhi will apologise after SC verdict on NEET exam

BJP asks if Rahul Gandhi will apologise after SC verdict on NEET exam

BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the opposition, especially Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following the verdict, accusing him of defaming India's examination

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also dismissed Gandhi's criticism of the budget as a "kursi bachao budget" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of fuelling lack of trust in India's examination system following the NEET-UG paper leak at a few places, and asked if he will apologise after the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue.

The court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity. The court said the leak occurred in a couple of cities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the opposition, especially Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following the verdict, accusing him of defaming India's examination globally with his strong words.

His choice of words were violative of Parliament's dignity and the dignity of the office of the Leader of Opposition, a position Gandhi holds, Prasad said.

He also dismissed Gandhi's criticism of the budget as a "kursi bachao budget", saying it was not the BJP's fault if people have repeatedly rejected him and his party in the elections.

Defending the government's action on the NEET row, the BJP leader said the probe in the matter was handed over to the CBI and the candidature of 155 examinees was cancelled.

More From This Section

Rahul flags 'hollow' Budget promises; demands ignored, say regional parties

After SAD's section of party leaders rebel, Badal dissolves core committee

Delhi Minister Atishi gets bail in defamation case filed by BJP leader

FM took leaf out of our Nyay Patra with its internship programme: Congress

Govt does not realise erasing diversity is anti-historical move: Sibal

He highlighted the enormity of the exam, noting that over 23.5 lakh students took it at 4,750 centres across 571 cities.

Gandhi was using words like "fraud" to attack the entire examination and now the court has made it clear that there was no systemic breach in the sanctity of the test, he said.

"Will Rahul Gandhi apologise...," he asked, claiming that paper leaks were rife during the governments led by the Congress.

The Modi government enacted a strong law against paper leak incidents, he noted.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NEET UG 2024: Revised final results, counselling dates to be out soon

Oppn tried to create anarchy over NEET, SC verdict upholds truth: Pradhan

News updates: UK foreign secy Lammy to begin 2-day visit to India on Wednesday

No NEET-UG retest, SC says no evidence to suggest systemic breach

Supreme Court rejects NEET-UG retest, finds no evidence of systemic breach

Topics :Rahul GandhiNEET UGUnion Budgetboard examinationsRavi Shankar Prasad

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story