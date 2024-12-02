Odisha Police Admit Card 2024 released today; here's how to check, download

The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, released admit cards for the Constable/Sepoy recruitment exam on Monday. The board has released the SSB Odisha Admit card today at 10 am. All the candidates who will appear for the exam can check their admit card through the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.

The recruitment examination will take place on December 7, 2024. Additionally, mock tests for candidates' preparation for the computer-based exam will be available from December 3.

Score normalization in recruitment

The board has confirmed that the normalisation process will be used during the recruitment process. It means different exam sessions will be adjusted to account for any variation in difficulty levels. This normalisation method would be similar to the process that the National Testing Agency used in their recruitment and competitive exams.

The board is expecting to recruit 2,030 Sepoy/Constable positions in the Odisha Police. Initially, the exam was announced for 1,360 vacancies and 720 vacancies were added later.

How to check and download the Odisha Police admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Odisha Police Admit Card 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, check for the ‘Odisha Police Admit Card 2024’ link and click on it.

A new page will appear on your screen.

You need to enter your login credentials and press submit.

The Odisha Police admit card will appear on your screen.

You can check and download your admit card for future reference.

Candidates can also take a physical copy of the admit card to the exam centre.

It is advisable for candidates to review their Odisha Police admit card 2024 carefully and reach the exam centre on time to avoid last-minute hassle.