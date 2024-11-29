IIM to release CAT answer key 2024 today; updates on CAT response sheet

IIM Cat Answer Key 2024 Out Soon: The : The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is likely to release the Common Admission Test or CAT answer key 2024, today, November 29. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their CAT response sheet 2024 through the official website iimcat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) was conducted on Sunday, November 24, 2024, in three slots; starting from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the first slot, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM in the second slot, and from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM in the third slot. Around 2.93 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and are now waiting for the CAT 2024 answer key to predict some tentative marks in the b-schools.

IIM Calcutta might also open the objection window for candidates along with the CAT answer key. The objection window will allow candidates to raise objections and there will be a panel of experts who will prepare the final answer key and the CAT results 2024.

The CAT exam had three sections; Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants). Students had 120 minutes to complete the examination.

How to download IIM CAT Answer Key 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the IIM CAT Answer Key 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, check for the login tab.

In the log-in section, enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

Then you can check your IIM CAT answer key 2024.

You can download your answer key and take a printout for future reference.

CAT 2024 analysis

The IIM CAT 2024 exam was held on Sunday, November 24 in three slots. Candidates reported that the Quant section was tricky and a bit difficult section-wise, while VARC and DILR were analysed as easy.

Candidates are waiting for the CAT 2024 response sheet as over 1,000 MBA colleges across India accept CAT scores for admission to their MBA programs.