BPSC 32nd judicial services final result 2024 released, here's how to check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the 32nd Judicial Services Examination results 2024. Candidates who appeared for the interview rounds can check results through the official website, i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in

Interview details and merit list

The interview process for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Services was conducted from November 12 to November 23, 2024, for a total of 463 candidates who had successfully cleared the main examination. A total of 458 candidates appeared for the interview. The final merit list was prepared by combining the marks from both the written examination and the interview.

The final merit list was prepared by combining the marks for both the written examination and the interview. Out of all the candidates, 153 candidates have qualified for the post.

Registration and recruitment details

The 32nd Judicial Services Examination registration started on October 5, 2023 and ended on October 25, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill 154 judicial posts in Bihar. If any candidates need more details about the examinations, they are suggested to visit the official website.

How to check BPSC 32nd Judicial Service test 2024 results?

Here are the simple steps to check the 32nd Judicial Service test 2024 results: