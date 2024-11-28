IBPS PO 2024: Prelims scorecard announced at official website, details here

The IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 was made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on November 27, 2024. Scorecards are now available for download on the official website at ibps.in, for candidates who took the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIV) preliminary exam.

In order to fill 4,455 positions for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees, the IBPS PO 2024 test is being held. The date of the main exam is November 30, 2024. The exam will last for three hours and thirty minutes and have a total score of 225. A penalty of 0.25 marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.

IBPS PO 2024: Important dates

You can download the scorecard between November 27 and December 3, 2024. The results of the preliminary exam, which was held on October 19 and 20, 2024, were announced on November 21 and were available for viewing until November 28, 2024.

According to the official announcement, candidates who passed the preliminary exam are qualified to take the main exam, which is set for November 30, 2024. On November 23, 2024, the call letters for the online main exam were sent out. In order to fill 4,455 positions for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees, the IBPS PO 2024 test is being held. The registration period began August 1, 2024, and lasted until August 21, 2024.

IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024: How to download?

• Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

• Press on IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2024 link available on the home page.

• A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

• Press on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

• View the scorecard and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.