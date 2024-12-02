LIVE news updates: Schools shut in several Tamil Nadu districts amid heavy rainfall
BS Web Team New Delhi
After making landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets. Old-timers recalled such a fury of nature was not witnessed in this tiny UT for the last three decades. Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu also suffered following heavy rains and inundation, with Chief Minister M K Stalin terming the rainfall in the district as 'unprecedented.' Operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Saturday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays initially, officials said. However, later in the day, operations were normal.
A Congress delegation led by the party's Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai is scheduled to visit Sambhal on Monday, where a stone-pelting incident took place on November 24.The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief and other Congress leaders stayed in the party office in Lucknow last night. On Sunday, amid massive security, a three-member judicial committee conducted an inspection near the Shahi Masjid area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday where a stone-pelting incident took place on November 24. Earlier on November 30, a delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) was prevented from visiting the violence-hit Sambhal district.
US President Joe Biden on Sunday signed a pardon for his son, Robert Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations. The pardon ensures that Hunter Biden will not face sentencing for these offences and removes the possibility of prison time. In a statement, President Biden addressed the charges against his son, arguing that individuals in similar situations--such as those with tax payment issues due to addiction--typically receive non-criminal resolutions.
Madhav National Park designated as 8th tiger reserve in MP
The National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) technical committee has approved the proposal to notify Madhav National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district as a tiger reserve, an official said. It will be the eighth tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the official said on Sunday.
First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:29 AM IST