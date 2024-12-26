Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration begins for students, check procedure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to host the eighth edition of Praiksha Pe Charcha in January next year. This is an annual event that aims to alleviate exam-related anxiety to inspire students ahead of their board examinations. The registration event is open now.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive program where the Prime Minster of India engages with students, educators and parents and discusses exam stress and effective strategies for academic success.

Participants are also likely to pose questions directly to PM Modi and the session offers a good environment for discussions.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) invites individuals to take part in multiple-choice questions competition related to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 and submit queries for the event.

What is the last date to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha?

The last date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 registration is January 14, 2025.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Event details

The next Pariksha Pe Charcha event will take place in January 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Around 2500 students are likely to be present at the event and all the students will receive special PPC kits from the Ministry of Education.

Students who are not able to attend the event physically can watch the live stream on the Ministry's official website and YouTube channel.

How to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025?

Students/parents/teachers need to enter their complete name and mobile/email Id for registration

Firstly, log on to the official website, innovateindia1.mygov.in.

To participate, candidates need to click on the Participate Now option on the home page.

Now as per your category, select Student (Self Participation), Student (Participation through Teacher login), Teacher, Parent and click on Click to Participate below it.

Register by entering your name, mobile number/ email ID.

Thereon, complete the registration process by filling in the other details.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Highlights