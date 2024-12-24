Odisha Police Junior Clerk 2024: Answer key out, raise objections by Dec 27

The provisional answer key for the computer-based recruitment exam for the Junior Clerk position in the DPI cadre has been formally made available by the Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board, Cuttack. Those who took the test can now view the answer key on odishapolice.gov.in, the board's official website.

The dates of the Odisha Police Junior Clerk exams were November 16, 2024, through December 4, 2024. By December 27, 2024, candidates can evaluate the preliminary answer keys and, if they have any issues, submit the required supporting documentation.

Odisha Police Junior Clerk Answer Key 2024: Steps to Check?

Step 1. Visit the Odisha Police official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, seek for the link titled "Odisha Police Junior Clerk Answer Key 2024".

Step 3. Press on the link to display the answer key page.

Step 4. Fill in your credentials, such as Registration Number and Password, to access your account.

Step 5. Once logged in, press on the download option to showcase and save the provisional answer key.

Odisha Police Junior Clerk Answer Key 2024: How to raise objection?

• It costs Rs 250 per question for candidates who want to contest the provisional answer key.

• After subtracting any relevant fees, the paid fee will be refunded if the objection is determined to be legitimate.

• Visit the official website for more information and to get the answer key directly.

Odisha Police Junior Clerk 2024: Salary Details

The salary range for an Odisha Police Junior Clerk is between Rs. 5200 and Rs. 20200. According to Cell 1 of salary Level 4, the grade salary for this position is Rs 19,900. According to government laws, the remuneration will cover basic pay, grade pay, and any applicable allowances like TA, DA, HRA, and other benefits.