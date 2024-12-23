Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Assam Police SI admit card 2024 released; here's how to check, download

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam has released the admit card today. The exam is scheduled to take place on January 5, 2025

Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam has released the admit card for the Assam Sub Inspector recruitment examination today, December 23, 2024.
 
The board will conduct the written exam for the Assam Police Sub Inspector (SI) on January 05, 2025, across the state. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in. 
 
Candidates can check and download the admit card using the application number and date of birth for login purposes. 
 
The recruitment drive aims to fill the post of 144 Sub Inspector (UP) in Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspectors (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 7 Sub Inspectors (Communication) in APRO vacancies, and one Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) under DGCO and CGHG in Assam Police.

How to check and download the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024:
Firstly, visit the official website, slprbassam.in.

On the home page check for the Admit Card link that reads, "Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 for Written Test."
Enter your login credentials, i.e., Application Number, Name, Date of Birth, etc.
Once you enter the details, click on the submit button. 
Your admit card will appear on your screen. 
You can download a PDF and take the printout for future reference. 

What is the helpline number for Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024?

In case, any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card that contains any errors, he or she can report it to the board. They can also reach out to a technical support number (toll-free) 9667062063 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on working days.
 
First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

