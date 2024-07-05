PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 2700 vacancies

The Punjab National Bank has started the online registration for the recruitment of 2700 apprentices under the Apprentice Act, 1961, on its official website, i.e., pnbindia.in.

The decision has presented an opportunity for the young aspirants to gain banking experience and boost their career prospects. Interested candidates can register themselves between June 13 to July 14, 2024 on the website. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All interested candidates can apply online on the official recruitment portal, bfsissc.com. The last date to apply is July 14, 2024. PNB Recruitment 2024: Required eligibility To apply for the PNB Apprentice posts in 2024, candidates should meet educational qualifications and age criteria.

Candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline from an institute, college or university recognised by government bodies, UGC, or AICTE, as of June 30, 2024. The result for their qualifying degree must have been declared on or before June 30, 2024.

How to apply for PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for the PNB Apprentice posts in 2024:

Firstly visit the official website, i.e, www.pnbindia.in. On the home page, check for the 'Recruitments’ section and click on it. Under the Apprentice recruitment notification, click on the registration link. Register yourself and proceed with the application process. Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay the application fee and then click on the submit button. You can download a copy of the submitted application and take the printout for future reference.

PNB Recruitment 2024: Selection process

Candidates will undergo multiple stages of the PNB Apprentice posts recruitment process as they have to appear for an online written test and then a test in the local language. The final selection of the candidates is based on the written test, the local language test and the medical examination. Candidates also need to undergo the verification of their eligibility and the information provided in the online application.

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank Apprentice 2024 Exam Pattern

There are four sections for the PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2024; Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning, General English, General/Financial Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. A total of 100 questions are being asked, 25 from each section, for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 60 minutes.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Application Fee

The PNB Apprentice recruitment 2024 fee is Rs 944 for general and OBC candidates. The fee for SC/ST/Female is Rs 708 and Rs 472 for PwBD candidates, including GST.

Punjab National Bank Apprentice Salary 2024

The candidates selected for the Apprentice would get a salary of Rs 15000 in metro areas, Rs 12000 in Urban areas, and Rs 10,000 in Rural/ Semi-Urban areas.