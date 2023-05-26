PSEB 10th results 2023 announced: Here's how to check and download

More than 3 lakh students appeared for PSEB class 10th exams that were held between March 24 to April 20, 2023. All the exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.
The PSEB result is expected to be announced by the PSEB chairman.
All the students need to keep their admit card in hand at the time of checking their results as they need to use their roll number to check their results.
How to check and download PSEB class 10th result 2023?
Step 2: Check for the Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link and click on it.
Step 3: Fill in your login details and click on submit button.
Step 4: Once you successfully enter your login details, your result will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5: You can download and take a printout of your PSEB class 10th result for future reference.
How to check your PSEB 10th result 2023 on Digilocker? PSEB also shares class 10th results through Digilocker, students can check their results on Digilocker also.
Step 2: Login application with your credentials like your Aadhar card or registered mobile number.
Step 3: Check for the PSEB class 10th result link and click on it.
Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.