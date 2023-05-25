Home / Education / News / UBSE announced UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023, here's how to check

UBSE released UK Board 10th and 12th results 2023 today at 11 am. Candidates can download their results from UBSE's official website, i.e., ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttrakhand Board of School Education announced the UK Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 today, i.e., May 25. The board officials have released the class 10th and 12th results for all streams (Science, commerce, and arts) together at 11 am.
Candidates who appeared for the class 10th and 12th board examination can check and download their UBSE results through the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in, and the result will also be available at uaresults.nic.in.

A total of 2,59,437 students appeared for the UBSE class 10th and 12th examinations this year. 1,32,115 students appeared for class 10th board exams, while 1,27,324 students appeared for class 12th board exams.
Tanu Chauhan tops the UK Board Class 12th exam with 97.60 per cent as she gained 488 marks out of 500.

UBSE result 2023: Pass Percentage
The pass percentage for UBSE class 10th is 85.17 per cent, which is higher than last year's UBSE results. In 2022, the pass percentage for class 20th students was around 77.74 per cent.


While the class 12th pass percentage is 80.98 for Uttrakhand Board, which is slightly less as compared to last year's pass percentage. Last year the pass percentage was around 82.63 per cent.

How to check and download UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UK Board 10th and 12th Result 2023:
Step 1: Visit the UBSE official website, i.e., uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, check for the UBSE result link and click on it.
Step 3: On the login page, enter your credentials and click on submit button.
Step 4: Once you successfully enter your details, your result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: You can check, download, and even take the printout for future reference. 

