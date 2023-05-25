WBCHSE announced class 12th exam results yesterday, here's how to download

Subharangshu Sardar tops the exam Subharangshu Sardar secured the highest marks in the exams as he gained 496 marks out of 500, which is 99.20%. The second position is shared by two students, Shushma Khan and Abu Sama, who got 495 marks or 99%. Three students, namely Chandrabindu Maity, Anusua Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mallik, shared the third position, as they got 494 marks out of 500.
How to check and download WBCHSE HS results 2023?
Step 2: Look for the Higher Secondary result link and click on it.