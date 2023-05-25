WBCHSE announced class 12th exam results yesterday, here's how to download



Students of Science, commerce, and Arts streams can check and download their WBCHSE HS results 2023 on its official website, i.e., wbresults.nic.in. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced Higher Secondary (HS) or class 12th board exam results 2023 on Wednesday.



The original mark sheet, pass certificate, and other related documents will be distributed among the head of the institutions or their authorised representative on May 31, 2023. Around 8 lakh students appeared for WBCHSE class 12th examination conducted from March 14 to March 27 this year. Out of 8 lakhs, 7,37,807 students passed the exam.

Subharangshu Sardar tops the exam Subharangshu Sardar secured the highest marks in the exams as he gained 496 marks out of 500, which is 99.20%. The second position is shared by two students, Shushma Khan and Abu Sama, who got 495 marks or 99%. Three students, namely Chandrabindu Maity, Anusua Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mallik, shared the third position, as they got 494 marks out of 500.

In the WBCHSE HS results 2023, boys performed better than girls. The boys' pass percentage is 91.86 per cent, while the girl's pass percentage is 87.26 per cent. How to check and download WBCHSE HS results 2023?

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of WBCHSE, i.e., wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the Higher Secondary result link and click on it. Here are the simple steps to check and download WBCHSE HS result 2023:

Step 4: Once you successfully enter your credentials, your result will appear on your screen. Step 3: Enter your credentials, i.e., exam roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: You can download or take the printout for future reference.

