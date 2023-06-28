QS World University Rankings 2024 released, IIT-B top Indian university

QS Ranking has been analysing top-performing universities across the globe for the past 20 years. According to QS Ranking, they have introduced three new indicators this year, a commitment to sustainability; an even greater emphasis on supporting graduate employability and increased international research collaboration to solve the world’s biggest challenges.

QS World University Ranking 2024 was released on June 27, 2023. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops the list again for the 12th successive year, followed by the University of Cambridge, which managed to retain its second spot. The University of Oxford has replaced Stanford University and reached the third spot.