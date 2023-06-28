Home / Education / News / QS World University Rankings 2024 released, IIT-B top Indian university

QS World University Rankings 2024 released, IIT-B top Indian university

QS World University Ranking 2023 was released on June 27, 2023. IIT-B emerged as the top Indian University, with a ranking of 149 on the list

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

QS World University Ranking 2024 was released on June 27, 2023. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) tops the list again for the 12th successive year, followed by the University of Cambridge, which managed to retain its second spot. The University of Oxford has replaced Stanford University and reached the third spot.
QS Ranking has been analysing top-performing universities across the globe for the past 20 years. According to QS Ranking, they have introduced three new indicators this year, a commitment to sustainability; an even greater emphasis on supporting graduate employability and increased international research collaboration to solve the world’s biggest challenges. 

Global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds runs the QS World University Rankings, which analyses 1500 universities across 104 locations. The company takes insights from 17.5 million academic papers and 2,40,000 academic faculty and employers.

QS World University Rankings 2024 top 10 performers 
1 - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 

2 - University of Cambridge 
3 - University of Oxford 
4 - Harvard University 
5 - Stanford University  
6 - Imperial College London 
7 - ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology 
8 - National University of Singapore (NUS) 
9 - University College London (UCL)
10 - University of California, Berkeley (UCB) 

IIT Bombay tops among Indian Universities

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) is recognised as the top higher educational institution in India, which ranks 149 in QS World University Rankings 2024. Last year, it was placed at 172th spot. 
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) ranks at 197th position, losing its rank of 174 that it had last year. 

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top 10 Indian Institutes 

149 - Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
197 - Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
225 - Indian Institute of Science
271 - Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)
278 - Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)
285 - Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)
364 - Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)
369 - Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
407 - University of Delhi
427 - Anna University
454 - Indian Institute of Technology Indore
526 - University of Madras
571 - Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)

