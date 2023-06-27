Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 announced at mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) announced High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 10th and 12th compartment exams results on June 27.Students who have appeared for MBSE HSLC and HSSLC compartment exam 2023 can check and download their results from the official website at mbse.edu.in.



While in MBSE HSLC, a total of 18102 students appeared for the examination, the male was 9561, and the female count was 8451. The overall pass percentage is 71.25 per cent, where boys secured a pass percentage of 72.04, and girls managed to record 70.55 per cent.

A total of 14091 students appeared for the MBSE HSSLC compartment exam 2023, out of which 6386 were male and 7705 were female. The overall pass percentage is 78.69 per cent, where boys managed to get 79.89 per cent and girls secured 77.69 per cent.