RSOS results 2026: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, will announce the RSOS results 2026 for Class 10 and 12 today, June 25, 2026. The results will be announced at 11 am, according to the official press release.
The link on the official website allows students who appeared in the Rajasthan State Open School class 10 and class 12 exams in March and May of 2026 to check their results. The Rajasthan Open School exams were taken by 83,000 students.
RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check results
Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan State Open School Official website at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in or press on the direct link here
Step 2: Click on the RSOS 10th/ 12th Result 2026 link
Step 3: Log in using the 10th or 12th roll number
Step 4: The RSOS 10th/ 12th marksheets will be showcase on the screen