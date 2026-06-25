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Rajasthan State Open 10th, 12th results to be released today; how to check

Rajasthan State Open School will release the RSOS board results today, Jun 25, at 11 am, according to the official press release issued on the official website. The exam was held in Mar-May 2026

Rajasthan State Open 10th, 12th results
Rajasthan State Open 10th, 12th results updates
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 11:21 AM IST
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 RSOS results 2026: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, will announce the RSOS results 2026 for Class 10 and 12 today, June 25, 2026. The results will be announced at 11 am, according to the official press release.
 
The link on the official website allows students who appeared in the Rajasthan State Open School class 10 and class 12 exams in March and May of 2026 to check their results. The Rajasthan Open School exams were taken by 83,000 students.

RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan State Open School Official website at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in or press on the direct link here
 
Step 2: Click on the RSOS 10th/ 12th Result 2026 link
 
Step 3: Log in using the 10th or 12th roll number
 
Step 4: The RSOS 10th/ 12th marksheets will be showcase on the screen
 
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further use. 

Details mentioned in the RSOS Result 2026

·        Student’s name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Class (10th or 12th)
 
·        Exam session
 
·        Father's name
 
·        Mother's name
 
·        Subject code
 
·        Theory marks
 
·        Practical marks
 
·        Sessional marks
 
·        Total marks obtained
 
·        Result status
 
·        Abbreviations and remarks.  ALSO READ: NCERT introduces chapter on Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time 

More about the Rajasthan board open school board exams 2026

The Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, will announce the RSOS 10th and 12th 2026 results, as per the official press release.
 
After the announcement of the results, students will be able to check the results on the official website. Please keep your admit card credentials handy to check the result and download the marksheet.
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Topics :Rajasthan Board resultsRajasthan Boardboard exams

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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