NTA Exam Calendar 2025 out: Know JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG & UGC NET dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the examination calendar for JEE Main 2025, CUET UG 2025, NEET UG 2025, and UGC NET 2025 shortly. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exams can download the exam calendar for this assessment from the official NTA website, i.e, nta.ac.in.

Last year, the testing agency released the examination calendar for 2024 on September 19, 2023. The tentative timetable helps candidates better prepare and plan accordingly for the upcoming admission session.

The examination schedule includes the dates for these upcoming examinations:

– JEE Main 2025 (for admission to engineering programmes)

– NEET UG 2025 (for admissions to the medical and dental fields)

– CUET UG 2025 (for central university admissions)

– UGC NET 2025 (to determine eligible candidates for junior research fellowships and assistant professorships.)

The examination calendar will list the tentative dates, however, the exact dates and other announcements will be made available later on the official websites of these exams.

JEE Main: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will also take place twice a year. The test aims to give admission to undergraduate programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other technical education institutions. The Goa board delayed the class 12 final examination in preparation for the JEE Main.

NEET UG: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will take place in a single session.

CUET UG: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be held in multiple sessions which is needed for admission to central universities and other participating institutions at the undergraduate levels.

UGC NET: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET is likely to take place twice a year beginning with the 2025 cycle. The exam is held to fill the post of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and PhD admissions in Indian universities.

How to check and download JEE Main, NEET, CUET Dates?

Here are the simple steps to check JEE Main, NEET, CUET Dates: