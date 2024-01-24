Home / Education / News / SAI Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 214 Coach and other positions

SAI Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 214 Coach and other positions

Sports Authority of India (SAI) under Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is seeking applications for 214 positions on its official website. Applications can be submitted online by Jan 30, 2024

SAI Recruitment 2024. Representative Image (ANI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Administrative control of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has released a recruitment notice for different positions including Senior Coach, Assistant Coach, Coach and High Performance Coach and others. 
Under the recruitment initiation, a sum of 214 openings are to be filled in various disciplines. The candidates who are interested and qualified can apply online for these positions on or before January 30, 2024.  

SAI Recruitment 2024: Openings
A sum of 214 vacancies were declared for the recruitment of these positions in different disciplines. You can view the discipline-wise openings given below-

    • High Performance Coach-09
    • Assistant Coach-117
    • Coach-43
    • Senior Coach-45. 

SAI Posts 2024: Steps to Apply 
On the official website, applicants can fill out the application. Given below are the steps to apply for these positions:
Step 1: Go to the official website at sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, press the link SAI recruitment 2024.
Step 3: Give the needed details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Give the needed documents.
Step 6:  Take the printout of the same for later. 

SAI Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification
Assistant Coach-
    • The applicants must have a diploma or equivalent in coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or any other well known Indian or foreign university. Or Paralympics, Olympics, International Participation (As defined by SAI) Or
    • Dronacharya Awardee.
You are suggested to view the notice link for details of the educational qualification of the positions. 

SAI Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
You can view the position-wise maximum age limit as on the last date of application submission. 
Assistant Coach-40 Years
High Performance Coach-60 Years 
Coach-45 Years
Senior Coach-50 Years

SAI Recruitment: Insights

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is searching candidates to fill up the positions of Young Professional (General Management) on a contractual basis. 
The candidate will be employed on a contract basis for a period of two years, as stated in the official announcement of SAI Recruitment 2024. This period of time can be extended by one year at a time up to a maximum tenure of five years, or 2+1+1+1 years. The chosen applicants for SAI Recruitment 2024 will get up to Rs. 50000 each month.


First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

