JEE Main 2024 session 1: Exam to start tomorrow, check instructions here

The first session of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024 session 1) is to begin on January 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started issuing admit cards, and candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The NTA has also issued exam city information slips for candidates.

Also Read: EMRS Result 2023-24 announced online for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts The NTA has released the admit card for the upcoming examination, which is set for January 24, 2024. This applies to Paper 2A (B. Arch), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) as well as Paper 2A and 2B, i.e., (B. Arch & B. Planning).

Important documents to carry on the Exam Day Bring an admit card along with a Self Declaration (Undertaking) that you can download from the NTA website.

Bring a transparent ballpoint pen.

An extra photocopy to paste on the attendance sheet.

A personal transparent water bottle.

You can also bring tablets or fruits like bananas, oranges, or apples (if the patient is diabetic). Important instructions of JEE Main 2024 Candidates should report 2 hours before the commencement of the examination at the examination centre.

Candidates should take seats immediately after opening the examination hall. There are chances that candidates may be asked to reach the exam hall on time due to any reason.

Candidates should sit at their allocated seats only. The candidates may face cancellation of candidature if his/her does not sit in the allocated seat.

If a candidate appears for more than one shift/date using false details, his/her candidature will be cancelled.

For any queries, candidates can contact the helpline number which is available on the JEE (Main) website.

There wouldn't be any test if the candidate failed to appear on the scheduled date of the test. JEE Main Marking scheme

For every examination, the candidate will get four marks for each correct answer and one negative mark for each incorrect answer. No marks will be given if the question is unanswered or mark it for review.

If any one of the answers is found correct, then those who have marked any of the correct answers will get the full mark.

In case, all answers are correct, full marks will be given to those who have attempted the question.