JEE Main 2024 session 1: Exam to start tomorrow, check instructions here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Also Read: EMRS Result 2023-24 announced online for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts
Important documents to carry on the Exam Day
- Bring an admit card along with a Self Declaration (Undertaking) that you can download from the NTA website.
- Bring a transparent ballpoint pen.
- An extra photocopy to paste on the attendance sheet.
- A personal transparent water bottle.
- You can also bring tablets or fruits like bananas, oranges, or apples (if the patient is diabetic).
Important instructions of JEE Main 2024
- Candidates should report 2 hours before the commencement of the examination at the examination centre.
- Candidates should take seats immediately after opening the examination hall. There are chances that candidates may be asked to reach the exam hall on time due to any reason.
- Candidates should sit at their allocated seats only. The candidates may face cancellation of candidature if his/her does not sit in the allocated seat.
- If a candidate appears for more than one shift/date using false details, his/her candidature will be cancelled.
- For any queries, candidates can contact the helpline number which is available on the JEE (Main) website.
- There wouldn't be any test if the candidate failed to appear on the scheduled date of the test.
JEE Main Marking scheme
- Candidates should report 2 hours before the commencement of the examination at the examination centre.
- Candidates should take seats immediately after opening the examination hall. There are chances that candidates may be asked to reach the exam hall on time due to any reason.
- Candidates should sit at their allocated seats only. The candidates may face cancellation of candidature if his/her does not sit in the allocated seat.
- If a candidate appears for more than one shift/date using false details, his/her candidature will be cancelled.
- For any queries, candidates can contact the helpline number which is available on the JEE (Main) website.
- There wouldn't be any test if the candidate failed to appear on the scheduled date of the test.