SBI Apprentice Final result 2023 is out, here's how to check and download

SBI Apprentice Final Result 2023: SBI has issued the results for Apprentices Recruitment 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on SBI's official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the result for the Apprentices Recruitment 2023 under Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2023-24/17. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI Apprentice exam was held on December 4th, 7th and 23rd at different examination centres last year. The recruitment drive aims to fill up to 6160 apprentice posts.

The examination was composed of objective type questions of 100 marks and the duration of the examination was 2 hours.

It is mandatory for all the selected candidates that if any candidates fail to pass the exam, they will stand disqualified as apprentices. However, candidates who provide 10th or 12th marksheets or certificates with proficiency in the specified local language are exempt from the language test.

Candidates should appear for the specified local language test at their own expense at a centre designated by the bank. The SBI will not reimburse or cover any travel expenses incurred by the candidates for attending the test. Candidates need to comply with this requirement before proceeding with the engagement process as apprentices at SBI. 

The apprenticeship program entails a training period lasting for one year. The apprenticeship program entails a training period lasting for a year. In a one-year engagement period, apprentices are entitled to receive a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month. However, they are not eligible for any additional benefits or allowances beyond the stipend amount. 

There is a negative marking for the incorrect answers in the objective tests. Each incorrect answer will deduct 1/4th of the marks. Candidates need to achieve minimum percentage marks on aggregate with a relaxation of 5 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates. The minimum qualification marks on aggregate were determined by the Bank with no minimum qualification marks for individual subjects.

How to download SBI Apprentice results 2023?
Here are the simple steps to download SBI Apprentice result 2023:
  • First, visit the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in/web/careers.
  • Check for the ‘ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961’ link and click on it.
  • Then click on the Apprentice final result link
  • The SBI Apprenticeship final selection list will appear on your screen
  • You can check and download your results.
  • You can also take printouts of your results for future reference.

Topics :Indian educationsbiexam resultsIndian state bankseducation

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

