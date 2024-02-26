TS EAMCET 2024 registration begins: All you need to know about T'gana exam

The application procedure for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 has been initiated today. Eligible applicants can submit their applications by logging into the official website. The deadline for applications is April 6, 2024.

The correction window is planned to be displayed on April 8 and shall end on April 12. The hall ticket will be accessible for download on May 1, 2024.

The TS EAMCET 2024 test will be held on May 9 and 10 for Engineering and May 11 and 12 for Agriculture and Pharmacy papers. The Engineering exam is scheduled for 9 am to 12 early afternoon, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams are planned for 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET 2024 registration: Steps to apply • Visit the TS EAMCET's official website. • Pick the registration link and input the needed information. • Post finishing the registration, access your account by logging in. • Finish the application form and proceed with fee payment. • Submit and save a downloaded copy of the confirmation page. • Also, take a printed copy of the confirmation page for later. TS EAMCET 2024: Fees The registration fee for Engineering or Agriculture and Pharmacy is Rs 900. For SC/ST and PH category, it is Rs 500. Applicants who need to apply for both Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy should pay Rs 1800 for different classes and Rs 1000 for SC/ST and PH. For additional relevant details, applicants can view the official site of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS EAMCET: Age limit Applicants ready to get admission in B.Tech courses should be 16 years old as of December 31 of the time of admission. There is no upper age limit. In any case, for B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering, Dairy Technology, or Food Technology the minimum age limit is 17 years old as of December 31 of the time of admission. The upper age limit for these subjects is 22 years. TS EAMCET: Education qualification Students who have resided or been educated in an educational institute of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh for a time of something like four consecutive years up to their qualifying test will be considered local applicants.