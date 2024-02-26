CUET registration 2024: Application process to begin today, check details

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CUET UG 2024: CUET to conduct exams in hybrid mode NTA has been conducting CUET UG examinations online for the last two years, and this year, the testing agency will conduct the examination in hybrid mode, allowing candidates (especially from rural areas) to take the exams in the nearest centres, The Indian Express reported.
How to apply for CUET UG 2024 registration? Here are the simple steps to apply for CUET UG 2024:
- First, visit the official website, i.e., cuet.samarth.ac.in.
- Check for the registration link and click on it.
- Enter all your personal details and education qualifications in the online form.
- Upload a scanned passport-size photograph and signature in the specified format.
- Make payment through online payment mode.
- Submit and download the application form 2024 for future reference.
CUET UG 2024: 5 common registration mistakes to avoid It is important to submit error-free applications for a smooth process. Here are the 5 common mistakes to avoid while filing registration forms 2024:
- All the personal details shared should be correct.
- Documents should be submitted in the prescribed format.
- Be clear with your course selection or college preferences.
- Wait until the last minute to fill out the form.
CUET Eligibility Criteria 2024
- Candidates who have passed class 12 or appear in class 12 this year can apply for the CUET exam. However, candidates should meet the age limitation by the university, organisation or institution they are applying for.
- Candidates of the general category should pass the examination with minimum marks of 50 per cent, and SC/ST candidates should pass the exam with 45 per cent.