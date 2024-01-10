Home / Education / News / SNAP Result 2023: SIU declares SNAP 2023 results, here's how to check

SNAP Result 2023: SIU declares SNAP 2023 results, here's how to check

SIU has released the SNAP 2023 results, candidates appearing for the examination can check and download their results from the official website

Photo: unsplash.com
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has announced the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2023 result. The candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download their scorecards through the official website. 

The SNAP result 2023 will be valid to get admission in specific SIU programmes for the academic year 2024-25. The result will be available on the official website till February 09, 2024.

The examination will be done in three slots. The Computer Base Test (CBT) took place on December  10, 2023. The second examination exam took place on December 17, 2023, and the third one on December 22, 2023.

SNAP is a common and mandatory entrance examination for MBA courses, which are offered by any institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

According to the official statement mentioned in the examination centre, the shortlisted candidate has to participate in the further admission process (GE-PI) for that programme.

When was the SNAP examination held?
The SNAP 2023 examination was held on December 10, 17 and 22, 2023. The examination was conducted in three sessions with the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

How to check SNAP result 2023?
  • First visit the official website of SNAP, i.e., snaptest.org.
  • Check the homepage and visit the "SNAP 2023 result" link.
  • Click on the link to open the new page. 
  • Enter the login credentials required on the homepage.
  • After submitting all the credentials your result will appear on your computer screen.
  • You can download your result or take a printout for future reference.

What after the SNAP result 2023?

Synopsis International (Deemed) University and other participating colleges can declare a list of shortlisted candidates once the SNAP result is declared. The shortlisted candidates will have to prepare for the sectional cutoff obtained in the SNAP test result 2023.

Selected candidates will have to appear for the next few rounds. The next few rounds are:
  • Group exercise and personal interaction i.e.GE-PI
  • Writing ability test i.e. WAT
  • Final selection

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

