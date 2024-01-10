SNAP Result 2023: SIU declares SNAP 2023 results, here's how to check

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
When was the SNAP examination held? The SNAP 2023 examination was held on December 10, 17 and 22, 2023. The examination was conducted in three sessions with the Computer-Based Test (CBT).
How to check SNAP result 2023?
- First visit the official website of SNAP, i.e., snaptest.org.
- Check the homepage and visit the "SNAP 2023 result" link.
- Click on the link to open the new page.
- Enter the login credentials required on the homepage.
- After submitting all the credentials your result will appear on your computer screen.
- You can download your result or take a printout for future reference.
What after the SNAP result 2023?
What after the SNAP result 2023?
- Group exercise and personal interaction i.e.GE-PI
- Writing ability test i.e. WAT
- Final selection