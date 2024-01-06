Home / Education / News / Winter vacation in Delhi schools extended till Jan 10 due to cold weather

Winter vacation in Delhi schools extended till Jan 10 due to cold weather

Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for the next few days

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions, officials of the Directorate of Education said on Saturday.

The vacation was scheduled to end on Saturday and classes were to resume Monday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for the next few days.

"Due to severe cold weather conditions, all government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till January 10 (Wednesday). Accordingly, all the heads of schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders," according to a statement from the Directorate of Education.

Also Read

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Winter Solstice 2023: Know more about why Dec 21 is longest night of year

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

CM Arvind Kejriwal introduces winter plan to curb pollution in Delhi

Winter Session 2023 of Parliament to take place between December 4-22

India to become intellectual leader of world by 2047: Minister Pradhan

NEET-PG exam likely in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year

PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha on Jan 29, over 10 million registrations so far

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: All you need to know before appearing for exam

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :winter vacationsDelhi schoolsSchoolseducation

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story