SSC GD 2025: Important notice issued for constable exam, view details

In a notice posted on its website at ssc.gov.in, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is advising candidates for the Constable (General Duty) exam to submit their application forms as soon as possible rather than wait until the last minute. Applications are now being accepted for the positions of Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF. The deadline is October 14, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SSC GD 2025: What notice says? The commission stated, “It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 that they should submit their Online Application Form much before the closing date i.e., 14.10.2024 and not wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of rush on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days".

SSC GD 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment examination will be conducted for 39,481 openings-

• BSF: 15654 vacancies

• CISF: 7145 vacancies

• SSF: 35 vacancies

• NCB: 22 vacancies

• CRPF: 11541 vacancies

• SSB: 819 vacancies

• ITBP: 3017 vacancies

• AR: 1248 vacancies.

SSC GD 2025: Eligibility

Applicants may apply for these positions if they passed the Class 10 or Matriculation exam by January 1, 2025, at the latest. On the deadline, they must be between the ages of 18 and 23.

SSC GD 2025: Selection process

The selection process for SSC GD 2025 includes many steps:

• Computer-Based Examination (CBE): Over the course of 60 minutes, the CBE will consist of an objective-style paper with 80 questions, each earning two marks. English, Hindi, and thirteen regional languages like Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu will all be provided for the test.

• The Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

• Verification of documents and medical examination.

SSC GD 2025: Fees

The application fee for SSC GD 2025 is Rs. 100. But, women, SC/ST applicants, and ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempt from submitting the fee.