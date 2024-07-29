Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2024 out at gseb.org: Here's the link

GSEB Purak Results 2024: The supplementary results for 10th, 12th GSEB have been declared on the official website, gseb.org. The students can log on the website to download their marksheets

Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat
Jul 29 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GSEB 10th supplementary result 2024, on July 29, 2024, at 12 p.m. The GSEB announced the Gujarat SSC Purak result online through its official website, gseb.org.

1,04,429 students had appeared for the exam, while 1,28,337 had registered for the GSEB SSC supplementary exams. The board has declared 29,542 students as passed, indicating a pass percentage of 28.29.

The GBSE HSC, SSC supplementary examination was held between June 24 and July 4, 2024. 

How to check GBSE HSC, SSC supplementary exam results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the GBSE HSC, SSC supplementary exam results 2024:
Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, enter your login details, such as seat number

Step 3: GSEB Supplementary Results 2024 will appear on your screen
Step 4: You can check and download the scorecard
Step 5: You can also keep a hard copy for future reference

What are the minimum marks required to pass the GBSE HSC, SSC exams 2024?

The students who appeared for the class 10th and 12th examinations need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate to clear the SBSE HSC, SSC exam 2024. 

What are the details mentioned in the GBSE HSC, SSC supplementary exam results?

Here are the details mentioned in the GBSE HSC, SSC exam results:
  • Student’s name
  • Seat number
  • Subject names
  • Subject-wise marks obtained
  • Subject-wise grades obtained
  • Aggregate marks and grade
  • Percentile secured

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

