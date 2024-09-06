SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 39,000 vacancies opens

On September 5, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the Constable (General Duty) recruitment examination 2025. The full notice can be found on ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website. SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau, and Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are among the positions that the SSC hopes to fill. The official notice was delayed despite its original release date of August 27. There are 39,481 openings, and interested candidates have until October 14 to apply for them. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp From November 5 to November 7, applicants will also have the opportunity to make changes to their application forms. Within the allotted time, they can make the adjustments and pay the fee for the correction.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Candidates must have graduated from a recognized board or institution in order to be considered for this SSC recruitment. In addition, applicants must be between 18 and 23 years old.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the SSC’s official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: View for the Constable (GD) Exam 2025 application

Step 3: View your login credentials and register.

Step 4: Finish the application and log in utilising your credentials.

Step 5: Send all necessary documents and submit the application fees.

Step 6: Review the information and enter the form.

Step 7: Print the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 application form and keep it for future use.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Fees

The application fee for general candidates will be Rs 100. The fee is not required for women applicants, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservation. October 15 is the last day to make an online payment.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The computer-based SSC GD exam paper will have 80 questions and be worth 160 marks. The four segments of general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and awareness, elementary mathematics, and English/Hindi will be covered on the test.

Candidates must complete a medical exam, a Physical Standard Test (PST), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and document verification following the written exam.

The exam is likely to be conducted in January or February 2025. The pay scales for those selected for the SSC GD Constable position is at Pay Level 3. The range at this level is Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, making it possible for qualified applicants to receive a competitive compensation package.