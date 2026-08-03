SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2025 released; here's how to check result

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination, 2025 on its official website. 1,731 applicants have been provisionally shortlisted for the next round of the hiring process, according to the official announcement.

According to the commission, candidates were asked to show up for the identification verification and sliding process on July 20 and 21, 2026.

SSC Junior Engineer Final Result 2025 Category-wise list

The official data says that now all 1,731 reported vacancies have been filled through the provisional recommendations.

During the allocation procedure, 1,028 candidates chose "Float," 585 candidates were given the "Fix" option, and 118 candidates were given new allocations against vacancies caused by absent candidates.

The category-wise breakup is as follows: · Scheduled Castes (SC): 270 · Scheduled Tribes (ST): 122 · Other Backward Classes (OBC): 432 · Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 127 · Unreserved (UR): 780. How to check SSC JE 2025 final result? · Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. · Open the Results section. · Press on the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2025 Final Result link.

· Download the PDF containing the list of shortlisted candidates. ALSO READ: August immigration updates: Key changes Indian applicants should know · Use Ctrl + F (or the search option on a mobile phone) and enter your roll number or name to check your result. SSC JE 2025 vacancies recruitment details The selected candidates will be taken for Junior Engineer posts in many central government departments, including the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Military Engineering Services (MES), Central Water Commission (CWC), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS), Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) and the Farakka Barrage Project, among others.