The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the updated exam schedule for the RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026. It is anticipated that the exam's admit cards will be made available soon.

The computer-based test will now take place nationwide from August 3 to August 25, 2026, as per the updated schedule. The exam was originally set to end on August 21, 2026.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: Steps to download

· Visit the official RRB candidate login portal rrb.digialm.com.

· Click on the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 (CEN 09/2025) link.

· Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth or password. · Finish the captcha verification, if required. · Submit the details to check the admit card. · Download the hall ticket and take a printout for later use. RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 The recruitment drive is being held to serve 32,438 Level 1 positions, including vacancies such as: · Pointsman · Assistant · Assistant Operations · Track Maintainer

· Assistant Loco Shed · Assistant TL & AC. The selection process comprises: · Computer-Based Test (CBT) · Physical Efficiency Test (PET) · Document Verification ALSO READ: JAC compartment exam 2026 datesheet out; Class 10, 12 exams from Aug 7 · Medical Examination. About the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Important information, such as the exam date, reporting time, examination location, candidate details, and directions to be followed on the day of the CBT, will be included on the admit card. For the latest information, candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official regional RRB websites.

ALSO READ: IBPS Clerk Registration 2026 starts from August 1; check full schedule The official websites of the corresponding regional Railway Recruitment Boards will soon host the admit cards for the RRB Group D CBT 2026. After they are issued, candidates can use their registration credentials to log in and download their hall tickets. Important guidelines for RRB Group D exams 2026 In order to arrange their travel and exam schedule appropriately, candidates are encouraged to review the updated exam schedule and obtain their admit cards as soon as they are made available. Candidates just need to show up at the designated exam location on the designated date and time.