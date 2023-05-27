Home / India News / Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

These include 20 middle schools with less than 15 students, 34 high schools with less than 20 students and 36 senior-secondary schools with less than 25 students

Press Trust of India Shimla
Himachal govt de-notifies 90 schools, cites admin reasons and low enrolment

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday de-notified 90 government middle, high and senior secondary schools, citing administrative reasons and low enrolment.

These include 20 middle schools with less than 15 students, 34 high schools with less than 20 students and 36 senior-secondary schools with less than 25 students, according to a notification issued here.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur has maintained that a format would be followed for schools and colleges. Primary schools with less than 10 students, middle schools with less than 15 students, senior secondary schools with less than 25 students and colleges with less than 65 students will be shut down, he said.

Earlier, 286 schools (primary and middle) with zero enrolments were de-notified. Opposition BJP leaders have protested the move, saying the Congress government was de-notifying government institutions opened for the welfare of the common people.

The ruling party has maintained that hundreds of government institutions were opened at the fag end of the BJP government's tenure without budgetary provisions and required staff to woo voters.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Cong surge in Himachal trends: Ahead on 37 seats; BJP wins 1, leads on 27

Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister

Centre strangulating Kerala by cutting down financial grants: Kerala FM

Sisodia planted manufactured opinions in support of excise policy: CBI

PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

CM Sawant: Iron ore mining in Goa may resume in 2023-24

Delhi court sends Bishnoi to 4-day police custody in arms supply case

Topics :Himachal Pradeshgovt schools

First Published: May 27 2023 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story