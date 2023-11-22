SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 announced at sbi.co.in; all details inside

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced SBI preliminary results for recruitment to the position of Probationary Officer (PO). The candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Prelims test can download their call letters from the official website at sbi.co.in.

Applicants are encouraged to try to avoid panicking and view their SBI PO test result 2023 on the official website. To download SBI prelims results, the applicants are expected to utilize their registration, date of birth and other details on the login page.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: Essentials The bank held the Probationary Prelims 2023 test on November 1, 4, and 6. Presently, the results have been announced by the exam authorities. Everyone who has been shortlisted in the preliminary test is qualified to show up in the mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2023. This recruitment cycle intends to fill 2,000 vacancies for the positions of Probationary Officer.

In the second step, qualified applicants will show up in the main exam of the recruitment drive. As per a message displayed on the bank's site, the SBI PO Mains will be conducted on December 5 and call letters will be announced shortly. Additionally, the results of the Mains test will likely be released in December or January.

The third phase of the exam includes a Psychometric test that is planned for January or February next year from now relying on Mains exam results. Interview and Group Exercises will likewise be conducted in January or February.

SBI PO 2023 Prelims Result 2023: How to Download?

• Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

• On the homepage, press on 'careers' tab available

• New page will be displayed

• Now, press the notification link that says, 'SBI PO 2023 Prelims result'

• It will redirect you to a login page where you will fill in all the needed details

• SBI PO 2023 Prelims result will showcase on the screen

• Download the SBI PO 2023 Prelims result and save it for later.