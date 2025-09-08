Home / Education / News / TG CPGET 2025 results out: Check subject-wise scores, download rank card

TG CPGET 2025 results out: Check subject-wise scores, download rank card

TG CPGET 2025 results have been announced for 44 subjects. Candidates can now download and check their rank cards from the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in for the upcoming counseling

TG CPGET 2025 results
TG CPGET 2025 results
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
The results of the TG CPGET 2025 admissions exam for various postgraduate and integrated programs at state universities have been officially announced by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). 
 
After the successful completion of the entrance exams conducted by Osmania University's directorate of admissions from August 4 to August 11, the results were made public on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

TG CPGET 2025 results: Insights 

Across 44 areas, including 40 postgraduate courses and four integrated five-year programs, 54,695 students took the Computer-Based Tests (CBT). These cover a wide range of fields, including education, science, the arts, social sciences, and commerce.
 
Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Chairman of TG CPGET-2025, and Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, held a formal function at the TGCHE headquarters to announce the findings. 
 
Senior officials and vice-chancellors from the participating universities, which included Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University, JNTU, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Telangana, Palamuru, and Kakatiya, were also attended.

How to check TG CPGET 2025 results and download rank cards?

    • Go to the official TG CPGET website at https://cpget.tgche.ac.in/
    • On the homepage, press on ‘Download Rank Card’ or ‘Results’ link.
    • Fill in your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.
    • Press on ‘View Rank Card’.
    • Your result and rank card will be showcased on the screen.
    • Download and take a printout for counselling and later admission processes.

TG CPGET 2025 results: Subjects declared

    • M.A. in English, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Sociology, Philosophy, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Public Administration, Psychology, Journalism & Mass Communication, Economics, History, Linguistics, Ancient Indian History Culture and Archaeology (AIHCA). 
    • M.Sc. in Mathematics, Physics, Geography, Geo-informatics, Geology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science, Data Science, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Environmental Science, Forensic Science, Genetics, Microbiology, Food Science & Technology, Psychology. 
    • M.Com, M.P.Ed, M.Ed, M.Lib.I.Sc., B.Lib.I.Sc., M.L.I.Sc. 
    • Master of Social Work (MSW), Master of Tourism Management (MTM) and Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM). 

TG CPGET 2025: What's next?

The counseling and seat-allocation process is expected to start soon after the results are declared. For information on counseling schedules, credential verification, and online choices, candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official website. 
 
Telangana's 9 state institutions use the TG CPGET as a centralized, transparent admissions process for postgraduate programs, guaranteeing equal access and merit-based selection for all students in the state. 

What is TG CPGET?

Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests are known as TG CPGET. For admission to several postgraduate (PG) courses, PG diplomas, and five-year integrated programs at state universities throughout Telangana, it is a state-level entrance exam. 
 
The exam is organized by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). The Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET) was its previous name.

TG CPGET exam and marking pattern

The exam is based on the computer-based test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam lasts for 90 minutes and consists of 100 questions. No negative marks are deducted for wrong answers. 
 
Candidates who meet the requirements must take part in an online counseling process that includes completing web selections for their desired courses and colleges and verifying their certificates.
 

 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

