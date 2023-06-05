Tripura Board announced 10th 12th Results, 2023: Here's how to check



Along with TBSE class 10th and 12th results 2023, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim's results were also released today. Tripura Board of Secondary Education TBSE released class 10th and 12th board result 2023 today, June 5. Students who have appeared for class 10th and 12th exams can check their results on TBSE official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.



According to data reported by Times of India, around 43,503 students registered for class 10th and Madrassa Alim examination. In the TBSE 12th exams, 38,034 students registered for class 12th exams. The TBSE class 10th exams were held around March 16 to April 18, 2023. Class 12th exams were held on March 15 to April 19, 2023.

TBSE Result: Pass percentage The overall pass percentage of Class 10th result 2023 is 83.20 per cent. Among the districts, Gomti district topped with 92.30, and the lowest pass percentage was 77.80 per cent, recorded by North Tripura.

On the other hand, the pass percentage of TBSE class 12th is 86.02 per cent. In TBSE class 12th, Sepahijala district managed to get the highest pass percentage with 88.60 per cent. How can I check the TBSE results 2023 online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBSE, tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Here are the easy steps to check TBSE results 2023:

Step 3: Now, select the result link for classes 10th and 12th. Step 2: On the homepage, check for the TBSE result 2023 result link.

Step 5: Once you enter your login credentials successfully, TBSE result 2023 will appear on your screen. Step 4: Enter your login credentials, like roll number and other details.

Step 6: You can check the TBSE result 2023, and you can also take the printout of the TBSE result for future reference.

