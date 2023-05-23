UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots





Ishita Kishore topped the Civil Services Examination, 2022. The next three in the line of the toppers are also female candidates, with Garima Lohia at second, Uma Harathi N at third, and Smriti Mishra placed at fourth rank in the final merit list of the coveted examination result list.

The commission has recommended a total of 933 candidates for appointment in Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services, among others. UPSC also issued a table of 101 candidates whose candidature was provisional. The Union Public Service Commission declared the results for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 on Tuesday. The top four ranks have been taken by female candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022.







The top four candidates The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 was conducted on 5th June 2022. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in the examination. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the Civil Services examination, 2022. The results were declared based on the written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 held by the UPSC in September, 2022, and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023.



Garima Lohia is a commerce graduate from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi. She qualified for the exam with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject. She was placed second in the final merit list of the UPSC exam. Ishita Kishore topped the Civil Services Examination, 2022. She qualified for the exam with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. She is an Economics (Hons.) graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.



Smriti Mishra, a Zoology (Hons.) graduate from Miranda House, University of Delhi stood fourth in the UPSC exam. She qualified for the exam with Zoology as her optional subject. Uma Harathi N, a civil engineer from IIT Hyderabad qualified for the exam with Anthropology as her optional subject. She secured the third rank in the exam.

Among the top 25 candidates, 14 are women. These candidates belong to different educational backgrounds ranging from engineering to humanities.

The Civil Services Examination is a national competitive exam organised by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit officers for the higher Civil Services under the Government of India. Considered one of the toughest exams globally, millions of candidates prepare for the exam every year for around one thousand vacancies.