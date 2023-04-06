UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here



The Uttar Pradesh board in its latest update announced that students who somehow missed their practical exams can contact their school or DIOS office to reappear for the exam on scheduled dates and locations. Only then, the UP board will start the result process.

Here's how to check UP board class 10th or 12th result:

Step 1: First, visit the official website of the UP board, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the class 10th or 12th results link.

Step 3: Enter the required details to check the result.

Step 4: The result will open in front of your screen.

Step 5: You can download and take the printout of the result for future reference.