Home / Education / News / UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here

UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here

The Uttar Pradesh board result date is yet to be announced, Students who missed their practical exams can give their practical exam on the scheduled date and location

UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Board result date hasn't been announced yet. All the copies of classes 10th and 12th have already been checked, around 89,698 teachers were appointed to check high schools' 18.6 million copies, while 54,235 teachers were appointed to check intermediate 13.3 million copies. It is believed that soon the Board will be ready with the merit list and will declare the result via press conference. All interested students can check their 10th or 12th results through the official website, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board checked copies

It is scheduled to complete the copy-checking task on April 1, but the UP board checked all the copies on March 31, a day before it was scheduled. It is presumed that the UP board will declare the result within the next two weeks. 

UP Board 2023 latest update

The Uttar Pradesh board in its latest update announced that students who somehow missed their practical exams can contact their school or DIOS office to reappear for the exam on scheduled dates and locations. Only then, the UP board will start the result process.

How to check UP Board class 10th or 12th results?
Here's how to check UP board class 10th or 12th result:
Step 1: First, visit the official website of the UP board, i.e., upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the class 10th or 12th results link.
Step 3: Enter the required details to check the result.
Step 4: The result will open in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can download and take the printout of the result for future reference.

Topics :UP Board ResultsUttar PradeshUP Board

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Also Read

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website

ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is likely to announce on March 18, 2023

UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Everything you need to know

IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed. Check complete details here

UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

Campuses turn to core engineering, manufacturing amid IT hiring slump

It's a lie, chapters on Mughals not dropped, clarifies NCERT chief

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story