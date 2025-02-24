UP Board Exams 2025 begin today: Important guidelines for students, parents

UP Board Exam 10th 12th Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started Class 10 and 12 board exams today, February 24.

This year, a record 54.37 lakh students will appear for the examination from all across the state. The exams will take place in two shifts from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 examination centres. The first shift will take place from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm

According to reports, 27.32 lakh for class 10th and 27.05 lakh students for class 12, are set to appear for the UP board examinations.

UP Board Exam 2025: Govt set up high-tech control room

The government has set up a high-tech control room, inaugurated by the Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi.

Equipped with 54 computers, the control room will help authorities monitor the exams at the state, district, and school levels in real-time. This initiative aims to conduct smooth and fair exams across the state.

Authorities have already issued a strict warning against those students, who are caught cheating, as well as those who help others cheat.

The Class 10 exams started with Hindi and Healthcare papers, while the Class 12 exams started with Hindi and Military Science papers.

UP Board 10, 12 Exam 2025: Important exam day Instructions

Students should reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam.

Students must wear school uniforms.

Carry a printed admit card and school ID card to the exam centre, otherwise entry will not be allowed.

Sharing stationery is not allowed in the exam centre, hence, students must bring their pen, pencil, and eraser.

Electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited.

It is advised that candidates must maintain silence throughout the exam and follow invigilators’ instructions.

Unfair means such as talking, whispering, or carrying notes, are strictly banned.

Dedicated helpdesk to counter exam related anxiety

The board has set up a dedicated helpdesk to tackle exam-related anxiety. The helpline desk will remain active from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students and parents can also seek assistance through toll-free helpline numbers: 18001806607 and 18001806608.

Regional offices in Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur have provided special counselling numbers for further support.

For quick resolution of queries, students can contact the board through WhatsApp at 9250758324.

UP Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2025

Date Time UP Board 10th Subject February 24, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Hindi Elementary hindi 02.00 - 5.15 PM Military Science February 28, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Pali, Arabic, Persian 02.00 - 5.15 PM Music Singing 01 March, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Mathematics 02.00 - 5.15 PM Automobiles Commerce March 03, 2025 Sanskrit 02.00 - 5.15 PM Music playing March 04, 2025

8.30 - 11.45 AM

Science

02.00 - 5.15 PM Agriculture

March 05, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Anthropology

02.00 - 5.15 PM NCC

06 March, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Retail trading

02.00 - 5.15 PM Mobile Repair

March 07, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM English

02.00 - 5.15 PM Security

UP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2025

Date Time UP 12th Subjects February 24, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Military Science 02.00 - 5.15 PM Hindi, General Hindi February 28, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Business Studies - (for Commerce stream) Home Science 02.00 - 5.15 PM General Basic Subject (for professional category) Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - First Paper - (for Agriculture Part-1) Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2), NCC 01 March, 2025

8.30 - 11.45 AM

Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I)

02.00 - 5.15 PM Civics

March 03, 2025

Biology, Mathematics

02.00 - 5.15 PM Painting (drawing), Painting (technical), Painting

March 04, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Pali, Arabic, Persian Accountancy

02.00 - 5.15 PM Economics

March 05, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

02.00 - 5.15 PM History

06 March, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Music singing, music playing, choreography

02.00 - 5.15 PM Physics Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic

March 07, 2025 8.30 - 11.45 AM Computer, Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany-II Question Paper (for Agriculture Part-1). Agricultural Economics-Seventh Question Paper (For Agriculture Part-2)