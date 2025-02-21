Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AP inter 1st year hall ticket 2025 released today, here's how to download

The BIEAP has released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 today. Candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website or WhatsApp. Here's how

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
AP inter 1st year hall ticket 2025 Out: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 today, February 21, 2025, on its official website, bieap.apcfss.in.
 
Candidates who have registered for the AP Board intern examination can download their exam hall tickets. 
 
The exam hall ticket contains all the necessary information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam schedule and other relevant information.
 
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) conducts the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year, which refers to a two-year intermediate education program and this program is equivalent to 11th and 12th grades in the educational systems.

How to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025:

  • Firstly, visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the “IPE March-2025 Hall Tickets Download”.
  • Enter the required details.
  • AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to download AP Inter Hall Tickets through WhatsApp?

Students can also download the AP government's WhatsApp governance services allowing students to download their hall tickets directly through WhatsApp. 
  • First, save the number 9552300009 on your smartphone.
  • Send a message saying “Hi” to the number.
  • A menu will appear on your screen and select the 'service' option.
  • Select “Educational Services” and then click on “Hall Ticket Download.”
  • Click on “Intermediate Exams,” enter the required details, 
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

When will the AP Inter exam date 2025 take place?

The AP Inter 1st Year Board Exam will take place from March 1 to March 19, 2025, while the AP Inter 2nd Year Exam will take place from March 1 to March 20, 2025.
 
Both exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates should bring their hall tickets and valid ID proof to the exam centres.

Important Instructions for students

  • Students must carry their exam hall tickets to the exam centres on each exam day. Without a hall ticket, an admit card wouldn't be permitted.
  • Students are advised to reach the exam centre before reporting time.
  • Follow all the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and shared by invigilators during the examination.  
For any queries related to hall tickets or examination schedules, students should contact school authorities and directly reach out to the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

