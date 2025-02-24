RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Examination schedule to be out soon, details here

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will likely release the official schedule for the RRB NTPC UG and PG examination today, February 24, 2025.

Once out, candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download the complete schedule through the official website of RRBs.

The railway recruitment board aims to fill a total of 11,558 posts, out of which 8,113 are graduate-level and 3,445 are undergraduate-level.

RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: Selection process

The examination board will conduct the RRB NTPC exam through computer-based tests (CBTs), and computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: Application process

The board started the application process for the graduate level on September 14, 2024, and the last date to apply was October 13, 2024. The registration process for undergraduate-level posts began on September 21 and ended on October 20, 2024.

How to check and download RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RRB NTPC exam dates 2025:

Firstly, visit the official website, indianrailways.gov.in and rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the 'NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification' and click on it.

The exam schedule will appear on your screen

You can check and download the exam date in PDF format for future reference.

The board is also expected to release details about city intimation slips and admit card release dates.

RRB NTPC exam 2025: Important details

Examination Body Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) Vacancies 11,558 Railway RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 February 2025 (expected) RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 4 days before the exam Examination Mode Online Stages of the exam CBT 1, CBT 2, Skill Test and Document Verification Official website of RRB indianrailways.gov.in and rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC 2025 will conduct the examination for various posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

The exam will consist of two stages: CBT-1 (Preliminary Exam) and CBT-2 (Main Exam). It will be followed by a Typing Test/Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

1-CBT-1 (Preliminary Exam) Pattern

The examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, each worth 1 mark. Students will have 90 minutes to complete it (120 minutes for PWD candidates). For each wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

Subject Number of questions score Mathematic 30 30 General Intelligence and Reasoning 30 30 general awareness 40 40 Total 100 100

Students who will clear the CBT-1 will be shortlisted for CBT-2.

2- CBT-2(Main Exam) Pattern

Subject Number of questions score Mathematic 35 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 35 general awareness 50 50 Total 120 120 The CBT-2 will consist of 120 questions, and each value one mark. Similar to CBT-1, students will have 90 minutes to complete the examination (120 minutes for PWD candidates). This examination will also have negative markings and 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates who clear this examination will be shortlisted for the next stage.

3-Skill Test / Typing Test

This will test the shortlisted candidates' typing speed. Students need a typing speed of 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi.

4- Document Verification (DV) and Medical Test

Candidates who will clear the typing test as well will be called for a document verification process and the fitness of the candidates will be assessed in the medical test.