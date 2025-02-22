CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2025 Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Business Studies exam 2025 today, February 22, 2025.

ALSO READ: CBSE class 12th physics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper? Students from all across the country appeared for this important paper in their board exams. The exam was held in a single shift today from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

After the examination, several students and educators shared their thoughts about the difficulty of the exam.

CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2025. Around 44 lakh students from 8000 schools are appearing for theclass 10th and 12th board exams 2025.

Class 12th Business Studies 2025: What do students say about the question paper?

Initial feedback from students indicates that the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam 2025 was of moderate difficulty. The paper included direct, case-based, and application-based questions in a well-balanced manner.

Many students found the theory questions straightforward, however, some students felt that case study-based questions were slightly tricky and required a deeper understanding of concepts.

Also Read

Class 12th Business Studies 2025: Teachers' Analysis

Teachers appreciated the exam pattern and question distribution, highlighting that the paper was well-balanced and covered all major topics without any surprises. Overall, educators believe that students who focused on conceptual understanding and practiced case studies would likely perform well. The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies exam 2025 was structured to assess both theoretical knowledge and analytical skills, making it a fair test for well-prepared students.

According to some teachers who studied the paper, the students with strong concepts and case study skills would have naturally scored well in this paper. The exam balanced theory and analysis, making it fair and well-structured, they added.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam 2025

Exam Name CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2025 Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.nic.in Subject Business Studies Exam Date February 22, 2025 Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Format Offline, Pen and paper mode Total Marks 80 (Theory) CBSE Class 12th Business Studies Exam Pattern 2025 Units Marks Part A Principles and Functions of Management 1 Nature and Significance of Management 16 The Business Studies exam generally includes case studies, direct concept-based questions, and application-based problems. The Business Studies question paper tests students’ understanding of management principles, business environment, marketing, and financial management.

2 Principles of Management

3 Business Environment

4 Planning 14

5 Organising

6 Staffing 20

7 Directing

8 Controlling

Part B Business Finance and Marketing

9 Financial Management 15

10 Financial Markets

11 Marketing Management 15

12 Consumer Protection